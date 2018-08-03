13 New Breweries That Are Opening In The Dallas-Fort Worth Area

If you love beer, you may want to read this.

We know that DFW loves their beer and with the opening of Union Bear Brewing Co. in Plano, the Armadillo Ale Works in Denton and the Flix Brewhouse in Little Elm, there will be 13 other breweries that will be opening soon.

Cellerman's Put and Brewery in Sherman

Fort Brewery and Pizza in Fort Worth

Hop and Sting at Grapevine Craft Brewery

New Main Brewing Co. in Pantego

Old Town Brewhouse in Lewisville

Parker County Brewing Co in Willow Park

Railport Brewing Co in Waxahachie

Steam Theory Brewing Co in Dallas

Turning Point Beer in Bedford

White Rock Alehouse and Brewery in Dallas

Cowtown Brewing Co in Fort Worth

Oak Cliff Brewing Co

Outfit Brewing Co in Dallas

Remember to always drink responsibly!

via Guide Live