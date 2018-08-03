13 New Breweries That Are Opening In The Dallas-Fort Worth Area
If you love beer, you may want to read this.
We know that DFW loves their beer and with the opening of Union Bear Brewing Co. in Plano, the Armadillo Ale Works in Denton and the Flix Brewhouse in Little Elm, there will be 13 other breweries that will be opening soon.
Cellerman's Put and Brewery in Sherman
Fort Brewery and Pizza in Fort Worth
Hop and Sting at Grapevine Craft Brewery
New Main Brewing Co. in Pantego
Old Town Brewhouse in Lewisville
Parker County Brewing Co in Willow Park
Railport Brewing Co in Waxahachie
Steam Theory Brewing Co in Dallas
Turning Point Beer in Bedford
White Rock Alehouse and Brewery in Dallas
Cowtown Brewing Co in Fort Worth
Oak Cliff Brewing Co
Outfit Brewing Co in Dallas
Remember to always drink responsibly!
via Guide Live