12-Year-Old Boy Steals Mother's Credit Card Then Flies To Bali For A Luxury Vacation

A 12-year-old boy from Sydney, Australia is going home to the worlds angriest mother after running away from home. However, this was far from your average teenage runaway story...

After getting into a fight with his mother, who wouldn't let him go on vacation to Bali, the 12-year-old boy managed to steal his mother's credit card, and convince his grandmother to give him his passport. After researching hotels and airlines that allowed unaccompanied minors, the boy told his family he was leaving for school, riding off on his razor scooter.

But, of course, he was actually headed to a nearby train station, which took him to the airport. From there the minor hopped on a flight to Perth, before jumping on another plane bound for Indonesia. The boy was only stopped once, in Preth, where he was asked to verify his age.

Once in Bali, the kid checked into the All Seasons hotel, telling staff he was waiting for an imaginary older sister.

The school eventually reported the boy as absent and the family was able to track him down before flying to Bali to grab him. As you can imagine... his mother was not too happy about the whole "adventure."

