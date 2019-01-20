101-Year-Old Woman Shoots Two Deer With A Single Shot

Age isn’t slowing this little old lady down.

Over in Morgantown, Mississippi local resident Bertha Vickers recently celebrated her 101st birthday. All she wanted to do was bag at least one deer before the season was over.

That she did, and more. Vickers had been disappointed lately, earlier this year she missed out on going fishing, and so far missed four deer that came by her blind.

Vickers wasn’t going to let her bad luck get in the way. While out hunting with her grandchildren, a doe crossed her path. Vickers told The Clarion-Ledger she didn’t want to waste time with a small deer, “I decided to wait for a bigger one. Before long, a bigger doe came out and I shot.”

What Vickers didn’t realize was that she shot both the big doe and the smaller one. “Then I saw two deer on the ground. It shot plum through both of them. They both dropped right there. They didn't take another step. I knew it was back there, but I didn't realize it was that close to her where it could get shot."

This wasn’t just her first shot of the season but her first successful hunt as a 101-year-old hunter. Vickers says she doesn’t think shooting a doe is a big deal, “I don't know why everybody is making such a big deal about it. If I'd killed a big buck I could see it, but it was just a doe."

All She did with the deer was had a few steaks made for herself, and gave the rest to her grandkids. For Vickers hunting is about making memories with the family. "When you're as old as I am, you naturally think each one could be your last one, but I'm going to go as long as I can. I enjoy it. I love being outside."

She sure does love the outdoors and staying active. So much so that Vickers still cooks, mows the lawn and raises her own vegetables.