A website is hosting a contest where you can get $1000 for watching 30 Disney movies in 30 days!

5 people will be selected to do this and you will get a Disney+ subscription for a whole year as well as some prizes to make your movie-watching experience more comfortable on top of the $1000.

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 7, which consists of answering questions and making a video review of a Disney movie.



Video of Disney+ Dream Job Announcement

Via UPI