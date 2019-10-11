10-year-old Goes Viral With Football Speech

Some people called him the mini Tom Brady

October 11, 2019
Angela Chase

Lane Bridges Texas football player gives a powerful pep talk to his football team to get them hyped up and ready to play.

Some people called him the mini Tom Brady, even Tom Brady Liked the video on Instagram.

Lane said the team liked the speech and they did very well.

 "They were running all over the field. They were stopping them from ever getting to the end zone. There was one point when they got to the five-yard line. We drove them all the way back to our goal." Lane said.

The speech worked because it was a win for them 6-0.

