Andrew Dice Clay To Star In Upcoming Documentary Of His Life

The world's most dangerous comedian is getting the documentary treatment.

Andrew Dice Clay, the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights, and the master of NSFW nursery rhymes, is teaming up with Rocky and The Defiant Ones producer Gene Kirkwood on a film documenting his outrageous career, including his rise to super stardom in the '80s, his fall, and his Hollywood emergence in award-winning films Blue Jasmine and A Star Is Born.

Clay told Page Six, "This isn't going to be some documentary where we show the rise and fall and rise again. When people are done watching this, they're going to really see who Andrew Dice Clay/Andrew Silverstein really is."

There's also a chance the film will wind up being a feature, detailing Clay's marriages, personal life, and entanglements with the mob. Kirkwood said, "Dice is a rollercoaster. I know him from back in the day and now, and I thought it'd cover everything I ever wanted to cover in comedy and about a person who's totally different from who he is onstage. Everyone felt like they knew Jimmy and Dre, and they feel like that about Dice."

This film is currently Clay's main focus, apart from regular stand up appearances. He said, "I took September off, and I think it's the first month I've taken off in show business in 40 years. For a guy who says he doesn't feel like being on the set anymore, we've been getting offers from two days after A Star Is Born came out. I've turned them down, because if I'm going to do any acting, to sort of retract what I said a few weeks ago, it's gotta be with top-notch actors, directors, producers."

Via Page Six