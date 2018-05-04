Analog Clocks Are Being Replaced In Britain Because Kids Are Unable To Read Them

U.K. schools are begining to remove analog clocks from their testing rooms. The reason? Well, apparently this generation of kids who were only exposed to digital clocks can't read them and are stressing out about their time during tests.

"The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations," Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary of the U.K.'s Association of School and College Leaders said. "They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer. Nearly everything they’ve got is digital so youngsters are just exposed to time being given digitally everywhere."

School officials believe the clocks cause undue stress since kids aren't able to figure out how much time they have left to finish. "You don’t want them to put their hand up to ask how much time is left,'' Trobe said.

"Schools will inevitably be doing their best to make young children feel as relaxed as the can be. There is actually a big advantage in using digital clocks in exam rooms because it is much less easy to mistake a time on a digital clock when you are working against time."

-source via Today.com