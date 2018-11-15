Comedian Amy Schumer Hospitalized, Cancels Her Dallas Show

Comedian Amy Schumer has been hospitalized and is forced to cancel her Dallas show.

The 37-year-old comedian is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy and wasn’t feeling very well. Schumer announced back in October that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian posted on Instagram a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed. Schumer says that she and her baby are okay and that she is experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness.

She captioned her photo, "Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester."

Schumer was set to perform at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas on Thursday, November 15th. She has now been forced to reschedule her comedy show. According to TMZ, she was checked into a hospital in Texas.