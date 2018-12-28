Americas Oldest WWII Veteran Richard Overton, Passes At Age 112

The nation has lost one of its oldest residents and its oldest World War II veteran. Texas native Richard Overton passed away on December 27, 2018, after battling pneumonia last week.

Overton was born near Bastrop in 1906, in 1940 Overton joined the Army as a member of the 188th Engineer Aviation Battalion, he served for 3 years. Once Overton finished his service he returned to his home in Austin Texas.

In 2013 Richard Overton became the oldest living World War II Veteran. He’s since met with former governor Rick Perry and President Barack Obama. Earlier this year the city of Austin renamed the street he had lived on for most of his life to Richard Overton Avenue.

Overton always credited God as the secret to his long life along with the help of whiskey and cigars, “I been smoking cigars from when I was 18 years old, I’m still a smoking ‘em. 12 a day.”

Overton was 112 years old.

Via: Fox 7 News