Americas Oldest Living Veteran Turned 112

Americas oldest living veteran also happens to be from Texas.

Richard Overton was born in Bastrop County in 1906, and is celebrating his 112th birthday.

Overton went on to serve in the military for three years during World War II, he later came back to Texas and bought a house in East Austin where he still lives today. For Overton's 107th birthday former Texas governor Rick Perry gifted him a bottle of bourbon. That same year he also met former president Barack Obama. Last year the Austin City Council renamed the street where he had lived for more than 70 years, Richard Overton Ave.

Overton says the secret to long life is all credited to god, along with the help of whiskey and cigars.

Via: FOX News 7