America Has Named It's Favorite Burger Chain

This burger chain has now been the favorite for two years in a row.

Unfortunately Whataburger is not America's favorite burger chain, Harris’s “Burger brand of the year” is Five Guys.

According to Harris Poll’s 30th annual EquiTrend study, over 70,000 people and 17 different burger chains including Jack in the Box, Hardee’s, White Castle, Carl’s Jr., Checkers/Rally’s, DQ Grill & Chill, Burger King, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, SONIC America’s Drive-In, Five Guys, In-N-Out Burger, Culver’s, Steak ‘n Shake, Whataburger, Shake Shack, and Smashburger were surveyed to determine Americas favorite burger restaurant.

The three main variables that went into the study were familiarity, quality and future consideration. Almost every knows about Five Guys, they has nearly 1,500 locations globally with many more on the way. Though they are expanding like crazy those burgers aren't cheap, one burger starts at $7.00. EquiTrend Director Amir "Kanpurwala says "Five Guys actually comes ahead of In-N-Out when it comes to future consideration, or whether you would return for more." Five Guys might be good, but they not as great as Whataburger.

At least Americas favorite burger chain isn't In-N-Out. Do you agree with his survey?

