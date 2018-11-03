Amazon Has Reportedly Picked Crystal City, An Area South Of Washington D.C. For It's New Headquarters Location

Disappointing news for Texas, as reports state Amazon Inc. is in “advanced talks” to open their second headquarters just outside the Washington D.C. area. Amazon is based out of Seattle, but last year the retail giant announced they would be opening a second headquarters in a new city. This lead to city officials from all around the country coming up with a pitch filled with incentives to attract Amazon to their city.

The area most likely to be rewarded with a new Amazon location is Crystal City, a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Virginia; just south of Washington D.C. The D.C. area was long expected to be a front runner for the second headquarters location for Amazon. Founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos is well connected in the city. Bezos owns the Washington Post, along with a home in the area. He also has looked to see how his power can help in the political universe.

Other areas in consideration in the D.C. metropolitan area include; Montgomery County, Maryland, just north of Washington D.C., along with the nation’s capital as well. Locations in both Dallas and Austin also made the top 20 list, released by the company in January. However, it seems as if the Texas located cities did not make the final cut, as reports strongly believe Crystal City is the winning location.

While many were quick to jump on this news, Amazon has not confirmed the decision yet. In fact, they have said that a final decision is yet to be made. According to a tweet by Amazon’s Economic Development Director, Mike Grella, “you’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors,” by leaking information about the decision. He also said, “And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin.”

Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors. And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin. https://t.co/wqrZLqr8MQ — Mike Grella (@MikeGrella) November 3, 2018

While the tweets seem to suggest a decision has not been made, reports all but confirm the new location for Amazon’s second headquarters. It has long been rumored that D.C. had an advantage over other cities. While many cities put together packages that not only met Amazon’s requirements, such as a mass transit system and major highways, along with major tax incentives for the company if they decided on their city, ultimately the company decided it would be best to move close to the nation’s capital.

Via WFAA