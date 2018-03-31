Amazon to Develop 'A League of Their Own' Series

Baseball season just kicked off earlier this week, and now we have a new baseball TV show to look forward to.

Amazon has just announced that they will be developing 'A League of Their Own' series based on the 1992 classic starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis. The series will stand on its own and not include any of the original cast.

Amazon has brought on Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham and Broad City's Abbi Jacobson to co-write and executive produce the new series. According to The Hollywood Reporter The new series is being described as a more modern look on the story, while still following an All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that deals with issues facing the country during World War 2.

No word wether Jacobson will star in the series or not, as deals are still being finalized for both Graham and Jacobson.

This isn't the first time A League of Their Own has been turned into a TV series. Back in 1993 CBS tried to bring the all female baseball team to the small screen, but proved to be unsucessful and only produced 6 episodes.