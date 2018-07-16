Amazon Prime Day Caused Amazon To Crash

There are few days through out the year online shoppers look forward to. Amazon Prime Day is one of those days, but this year, it didn't go so well.

After an hour into the sale, Amazon's website crashed. That's right. There were so many online shoppers that it actually caused Amazon to crash!

Apparently shoppers were encountering images of dogs with the message "Uh-oh, something went wrong on our end", or simply being sent back to the main page.

The only reason I’m okay with the fact that amazons server crashed on PRIME DAY is this pic.twitter.com/fEJeXqVRq9 — Mama Cass (@Cassbouchardd) July 16, 2018

Hopefully the site will be back up soon.

-source via people.com