Amanda Stanton From 'The Bachelor' Arrested For Domestic Violence

This week former contestant on "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" Amanda Stanton was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with domestic violence.

Stanton was in Vegas for the weekend attending a friend’s bachelorette party when the alleged assault occurred. The altercation took place in a hotel room where Stanton supposedly beat her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

Hotel security was notified and LVPD were called. During the investigation, probable cause was found and the reality star was arrested for one count of battery domestic violence.

According to sources, Stanton and her friends were partying at The Encore when security went to the room for a noise complaint.

Bobby Jacobs was speaking with security and thats when Stanton, who may have been intoxicated, tried to intervene and shoved Jacobs.

-story via people.com