Alligator In Florida Headbutts Trapper, Knocks Him Out After Being Caught

He wasn't going out without a fight.

Video was taken of an alligator was casually walking around a Florida neighborhood, when a local trapper was called to take him away. After being caught and tied up, two police officers helped the trapper load the alligator into the back of his truck. That was when the gator started swinging its body around and tail whipped an officer and headbutted the trapper, who was knocked out for a good minute. The alligator hit him in the head so hard his sunglasses flew off.

The trapper was not injured but was upset his glasses were cracked. Check out he video below.

Video of Big gator knocks FWC trapper out cold

Via: Mashable