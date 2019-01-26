Alexa Ray Joel Proudly Shows Off Bikini Photos & Song Lyrics
Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel's daughter is all grown up!
Remember that cute little girl running around in those Billy Joel documentaries from the 80s?
Alexa Ray Joel is now 33 years-old!
The daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel is showing off her beauty and songwriting skills in a new group of Instagram posts. She even took a pic with Mom!
--It isn’t too hard / For someone to see them / They’re never too far away / Afraid to play / ‘Cause they’ve never been loved / These sights we’re afraid of / Imperfect, in a sacred way / It’s time we say...-- / Well, I don’t know about you, but I sure miss the day / When I wasn’t painting my face and my life away / If it was up to me, and not our society / These are the sights we would see / They’d be of every fool, and every dreamer.✨/ It isn’t the kind / That we’ve celebrated / Its fate is unformed and free / To let us be / Let us be who we are--/ In our natural motion / These unwritten songs we sing / In our hearts, they ring...----⚜️/ Well, I don’t know about you, but I sure miss the day / When I wasn’t painting my face and my life away / If it was up to me, and not our society / These are the sights we would see-- / They’d be of every fool, and every dreamer.----------------’Beautiful Sights’, Song Lyrics By Me ~ Captured By: Sir Gleason⚓️
~'Twas a most humbling and rewarding honor to be a part of your February issue.------ Thank you @si_swimsuit & @mj_day for making me feel so at home. This was a lesson in learning to let go, take the plunge, and embrace myself from both the inside AND out- which is something I struggle with each and every day. My purpose is to now pass along this lesson of unconditional self-love and self-respect to every woman who's willing to listen. Once again, from the bottom of my heart... Thank You.~
--Catch My Golden Mamacita @christiebrinkley on TV TONIGHT!!! --------✨Tune in at 10:00 PM EST: She’ll be radiating her blindingly bright sunbeams of love and light on the second showing of @americanbeautystar on @lifetimetv ...DON’T MISS IT!--------⚓️----Two Captures By: @ryanjgleason --
Source: Fox News Channel