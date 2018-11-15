[Listen] Hear Alexa Apologize To All Of DFW For Not Being Picked For Amazon’s HQ2

It’s bittersweet knowing that the city of Dallas wasn’t selected to be the site for Amazon's HQ2.

Earlier this week Amazon announced where they planned to build their second headquarters. It was not one, but two locations. The first will be in Virginia and the second in New York.

Amazon did not issue an official apology to the 17 cities competing to be the hot spot for Amazons HQ2, so a company in Austin thought they would do it for them.

They used Alexas voice to create an individual message for every city. In Dallas’ message, Alexa apologized to the entire DFW metroplex. Literally all of DFW, she goes on to list just about every city in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant County.

You might not be able to ask Alexa for an official apology but at least this one is funny. Take a listen below.

Via: FOX 4 News