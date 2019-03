Well it's finally happened!

After two years of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged.

The two have been on a getaway down in the Bahamas, and on Satuday night Rodriguez finally popped the big question. And of course she said yes.

We wish them both a happy marriage.

-story via eonline.com