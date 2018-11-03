Alec Baldwin Denies Punching Man Over Parking Spot In New Tweet

It has been a tumultuous few days for actor Alec Baldwin. After being arrested for reportedly punching a man over a parking space, Baldwin is now denying the allegations. In a tweet sent from Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation’s twitter account, the actor said, “The assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.”

1- Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story.

However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.

I wanted to go on the record stating as much.

I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 2, 2018

According to police report, Baldwin told officers who arrived at the scene that he was holding a parking spot in front of his home in Manhattan. While trying to hold the spot, a man in a Saab pulled up and took the spot. This led to the alleged punch; however Baldwin states he hit him with his hand, unclear if it was indeed a punch or a slap.

After the driver of the Saab complained of jaw pain and redness, he was taken to the hospital, and Alec Baldwin was taken into custody. He was taken to a local police precinct in Greenwich Village, and was released after two hours. Alec Baldwin will now have to appear in court November 26.

While representatives for the actor declined to comment, the tweet sent out by Baldwin seems to deny his part in the story. “Negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment,” said Baldwin in a follow up tweet. The actor also claimed that these claims were to do the “sport” of tagging people with negative claims.

2- negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.



Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 2, 2018

While in the past, Alec Baldwin had been known for public explosions of emotion, over the last few years that have lessened to an extent. This could be a result of advancing age, his young, energetic yogi wife, Harlia, or any number of factors. However, this new blow up has put the actor back in tabloids, and he will now have to explain his side of the story in court.

