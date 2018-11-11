Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Hospitalized After Performing With Billy Joel

Joe Perry’s weekend didn’t go as planned, as the guitarist ended up in the hospital in New York over the weekend. The ‘Aerosmith’ guitarist was doing a guest performance with Billy Joel, but never made it through the show. Perry was treated for shortness of breath backstage according to his representative, Marcee Rondan.

Joe Perry, 68, was treated by paramedics before ultimately being taken to the hospital. According to his representative, paramedics “gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway,” but ultimately decided he needed to have further tests done. Perry is still in the hospital; however he is awake and responsive after the scare.

This is not the first health scare for the ‘Aerosmith’ member, as two years ago Joe Perry was again hospitalized, this time after he fell during a performance with the ‘Hollywood Vampires’ in Brooklyn. While many were upset to not get a chance to see more of Perry performing with Billy Joel, his representative said he plans to get back on the road once feeling better.

The performance Joe Perry was performing in with Billy Joel, was for a Rock n’ Roll fantasy camp. The fantasy camp took place over the weekend in Florida, and although Perry fell ill and couldn’t finish the performance, attendees understood, hoping the rocker their well wishes.

Joe Perry was in the middle of performing ‘Rock This Way’ with Joel when he began to experience shortness of breath. That’s when he decided to go back stage and seek help, after finishing the song. Although he is still in the hospital, Joe Perry is expected to recover, and get back to doing what he does best.

