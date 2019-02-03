In What Has Become An Annual Tradition, Adorable Animals Pick The Super Bowl Winner

This time of year, gamblers are looking for any advantage when making Super Bowl bets. Some look at the stats, while others have strategies and superstitions to abide by. Then there are some who like to go the more random route, letting animals pick the winner for them. It seems to have become an annual Super Bowl tradition, as zoo’s and animal handlers have their creatures pick between two logos in order to determine the winner. This year has been no different, with plenty of adorable animals getting in on the action.

Animals across the country are picking between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. Who Will Win the #SuperBowl ? Fiona the Hippo, April the Giraffe and More Have Made Their Picks. https://t.co/MO2liJXEqi pic.twitter.com/UIXbrwnz6e — Frontier Wealth (@frontier_wealth) February 1, 2019

As the New England Patriots get ready to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, many have turned to animals for last minute predictions. Two animals with internet fame joined in on the fun, making their Super Bowl picks. Fiona the hippo, from the Cincinnati Zoo picked the Rams, after last year correctly picking the Eagles to defeat the Patriots. April the giraffe, who became famous she gave birth live on the internet, went the other way picking the Patriots to win this year’s Super Bowl.

Video of Fiona the hippo picks Rams to win Super Bowl

There were plenty of other adorable animals making their picks this year. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon brought out puppies once again to decide the Super Bowl winner. Just like last year, the puppies chose the New England Patriots. For the twelfth year in a row, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium had two manatees picking the big winner. Brothers, Hue and Buffett chose different winners. However, according to Mote’s public relations manager, “We joke that Buffett is more of a football fan. He's got a 9-2 record, so he knows what he's doing."

Video of Puppies Predict the Winner of Super Bowl LIII

Fans have jumped on board with this annual tradition, with many going with the pick of their favorite animals. One twitter user wrote, “My favorite part of the week before the Super Bowl is seeing a variety of animals pick which team will win.” With the Super Bowl seemingly getting bigger each and every year, there will be no shortage to come of animals picking the big game.

Bets, animal picks and more Super Bowl oddities #Patriots pic.twitter.com/dK8gGpZaAi — ImAMofo (@HispanicIcon) February 2, 2019

My favorite part of the week before the Super Bowl is seeing a variety of animals pick which team will win — ⚡️CJ ⚡️ (@Chelsea_NJ) February 1, 2019

I almost forgot, it's the week that (insert random zoo animal here) makes their Super Bowl pick! — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) January 30, 2019

Whether you are rooting for the New England Patriots, or the Los Angeles Rams, this Super Bowl Sunday, it will not matter, if one of these animals picked against your team. Though it is not an exact science, about half the animals are correct each year, so instead of rooting for which team you like the most, instead root for the animal you find the cutest. In the end, that prediction is just about as good as the experts’ opinion.

