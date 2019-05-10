Adele Might Name New Album For Her Age After All

The British pop star, Adele, has kept naming her albums after her age, but says she would have ditched the idea back in 2015.

After going through a separation from her husband, Simon Konecki, the singer teased on Monday that she is working on a new album.

She was very skeptical about naming her album "30" since it was a hard year for her.

"Thirty tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all," she says on an Instagram post. "No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay."

She then teased the name of the album and what the album will consist of as she went on:

"For the first time in a decade, I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity," she says. "Bunch of f***ing savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you."

via Newsweek