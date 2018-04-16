Adele holding all of her Grammys

Adele Dancing to Beyonce's Coachella Set is All of Us

April 16, 2018
Everybody's jaw dropped when Beyonce took that stage at Coachella over the weekend.

Including a handful of celebrities. The best celebrity reaction to Beyonce's set has to be Adele. Whom at one point grabbed a trumpet as a prop, just to rock out to the once in a life time performance. How could you not get up and dance when Destiny's Child reunited. Adele posted all of her reactions on her Instagram, check out her hilarious clips below.

