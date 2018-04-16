Adele Dancing to Beyonce's Coachella Set is All of Us
April 16, 2018
Everybody's jaw dropped when Beyonce took that stage at Coachella over the weekend.
Including a handful of celebrities. The best celebrity reaction to Beyonce's set has to be Adele. Whom at one point grabbed a trumpet as a prop, just to rock out to the once in a life time performance. How could you not get up and dance when Destiny's Child reunited. Adele posted all of her reactions on her Instagram, check out her hilarious clips below.
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on
A post shared by Adele (@adele) on
Via: Mashable