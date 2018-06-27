Adam West’s 1966 Batcopter Still Works And You can Even Ride In It

The Batman television show gave the caped crusader every form of transportation, The Batmobile, the Batboat, and Batcopter.

Now you can take a ride in the original helicopter that Adam West rode in back in the 60’s. The current owner of the Batcopter, Eugene Nock, is taking people up for daily flights during New Jersey’s State Fair Meadowlands from June 25th through July 8th.

Nock bought the helicopter back in 1997 and restored it after it was done being used to spot wildfires in California and Oregon. Nocks tells Yahoo Entertainment “We’re proud to be the stewards of it. Every day we fly this helicopter, it’s as good as the day it was built.”

For the last two decades, Eugene Nock has flown the Batcopter all around America from Florida to Ontario. The Batcopter even features autographs from Adam West, Burt Ward, Julie Newmar and Yvonne “Batgirl” Craig.

Maybe the Batcopter will even make a pit stop at the Texas State Fair.

Holy nostalgia, Batman! Here's how you can take a ride in Adam West's Batcopter https://t.co/wIE0dEl83O via @YahooSports — State Fair Meadowlands (@SFMeadowlands) June 27, 2018

Via: Yahoo Entertainment