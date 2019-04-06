Adam Sandler Is Returning To SNL To Host For The First Time

Adam Sandler is finally returning to the place where it all started. The comedian, who once said he would never host ‘Saturday Night Live, will be returning to the show where his career took off to host for the first time.

Adam Sandler will host "SNL" for the first time next month https://t.co/5DCLZ8rqf2 pic.twitter.com/mtNzbx8Skz — CNN (@CNN) April 5, 2019

Sandler, who was a cast member on SNL from 1991 to 1995 will take the stage at Studio 8H on May 4th. “We are happy to welcome Adam back to 'SNL' in what is sure to be a special night," said executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Some of his most famous characters from his time at SNL include; Opera Man, Cajun Man and Hank Gelfand. Of course, Adam Sandler also provided the show with some great musical moments, including performing his famous, “Chanukah Song.” It is unknown which character the comedian will be bringing back, but it is sure to have some heavy nostalgic moments.

Adam Sandler hosting SNL! HUGE pic.twitter.com/cuD5WPNJ0X — BEN KLAU (@ben_klau) April 5, 2019

Will be the best 'SNL' in a long time. Looking forward to seeing @AdamSandler return. Tune in May 4th. pic.twitter.com/BWhyHPHR5M — Christina Smith (@wezzie1975) April 6, 2019

Fans of the comedian and the hit television show shared their excitement for the reunion on social media. Adam Sandler will be joined by musical guest Shawn Mendes. The two will hope to make May 4th’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ one to remember.

