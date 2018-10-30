Actor Who Portrayed Mr.Feeny Prevents A Burglar From Entering His Home

Corey Matthews could never get away with anything with Mr.Feeny living next door,

Neither would the burglar who tried to break into actor William Daniels home on Saturday. Daniels is best known for portraying Mr. Feeny on the hit show Boy Meets World.

He was at his home in San Fernando Valley with wife, actress Bonnie Bartlett on Saturday night when the burglar attempted to kick in the back door.

Daniels managed to scare off the intruder by turning on the house lights. The LAPD was called out to investigate the scene.

According to a statement from Daniels representative, "Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."

Daniels old co-star Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the show tweeted out "Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny!"

William Daniels is 91-years-old, and still as sharp as ever. This would have definitely made for a good episode of Boy Meets World.

Via: USA Today