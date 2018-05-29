Actor Matthew Lewis From the Harry Potter Series Is Now Married

It's been 7 years since the battle of Hogwarts was seen on the big screen and 7 years since we've seen Neville Longbottom.

Actor Matthew Lewis, who plays everyone's favorite Gryffindor is now a happily married man. Over the weekend Lewis tied the knot with American lifestyle blogger Angela Jones. The two were spotted hanging out on the beach in Portofino, Italy on Sunday Morning. According to TMZ by Monday morning they were married .

Lewis, 28, jokingly posted that he was unable to see his favorite band in concert the Arctic Monkeys while they were in Italy due to his wedding happening on the same date.