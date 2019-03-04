Actor Luke Perry Dead At 52

According to TMZ, "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry has passed away.

A publicist for Perry, Arnold Robinson, told The Associated Press last week that the 52-year-old actor was "currently under observation" at the hospital. TMZ reports the actor suffered a massive stroke.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."