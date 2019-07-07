Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Passes Away At The Age Of 20

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has passed away at the age of 20.

According to ABC News, the family confirmed the young actors passing on Saturday night. Boyce’s cause of death was due to "an ongoing medical condition."

A spokesperson gave a statement from Cameron’s family, who are asking for privacy at this time.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Cameron Boyce played as Adam Sandler’s son in the 2010 comedy 'Grown Up’s', he then made his way to the Disney Channel where he starred alongside Debby Ryan in the TV show ‘Jessie’. Boyce went on to be apart of the hit television film franchise ‘The Descendants.’