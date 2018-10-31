Actor From 'Better Call Saul' Admits To Cutting Off His Own Limb To Get Acting Roles

Actor Todd Latourette who appeared in a season 4 episode of ''Better Call Saul'' has admitted to cutting off his arm so that he could pose as a war veteran in order to book roles in movies and television.

“I severed my hand with a skill saw,” he said in an interview Monday, October 29. “The state of my mind was a psychotic episode.” Latourette also revealed that he is bipolar and was not taking medication when he cauterized his arm.

Latourette continued saying that he told people within the industry he was wounded overseas. After the incident, he was hired for several jobs. “The film industry obviously took a different angle. That I was different,” he added. “And so they liked that.”

“I was dishonorable. I’m killing my career by doing this,” he said. “If anyone thinks this was for personal edification, that’s not the case. I’m ousting myself from the New Mexico Film Industry. And gladly so, just to say what I’ve said.”

-story via usweekly.com