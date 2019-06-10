coffee

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

New Research Finds Companies Should Switch Coffee Breaks For Dance Breaks

June 10, 2019
Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

According to new research, coffee breaks at work just aren't good enough anymore.  

The kind of breaks companies should be offering their employees instead are dance breaks.  

In a new study, scientists discovered that dancing increases cell count in the brain's hippocampus, which happens to be the area responsible for long and short-term memory as well as spatial navigation.

Over a course of 18 months neuroscientists compared two different types of physical activity and what their effects were.  Dance and sport.

Half of the volunteers took part in dance and half did a combination of strength, endurance and flexibility training.

After 18 months, both groups naturally showed an increase in the hippocampus.  However, those who danced benefited from improvements in the right part of the hippocampus.  

Now what does any of thise have to do with work?  Well it turns out that if more employers offered opportunities for their employees to let loose and bust a move, it would create a more positive work environment thanks to all those brain cells being regenerated.  So not only is it healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind.  

Guess that means it's time to start dropping some ideas in that work suggestion box!

-story via inc.com

Tags: 
work
Job
Break
Coffee
dance
dancing
brain cells
health
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes