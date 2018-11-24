Online Sales Takes Over Black Friday With Record $6.22 Billion In Sales

The internet has officially taken over Black Friday. Even with the ever-growing popularity of Cyber Monday, new data shows that the online shopping season officially kicked off after Thanksgiving. A record $6.22 billion was spent online Friday, up 23.6 percent from last year.

According to Adobe Analytics, which tracks sales of 80 of the top 100 retailers in the country, this number was a record high for Black Friday, and should carry out through the weekend, and into Cyber Monday. Many retailers have pushed to online deals in advance of the holiday season, which factored in to this record number of online sales.

Smartphones and the easiness to purchase online from a mobile device was a factor in these new numbers. There was a record $2 billion in sales coming from smartphones, which is up 29.1 percent from a year ago. “Retailers have done their part to build better mobile experiences for consumers and turning nearly 10 percent more smartphones visitors into buyers this Black Friday versus last,” said Taylor Schreiner, who is the Director of Adobe Digital Insights.

Online shopping during Black Friday has been increasing over the last few years, but this year saw a substantial increase in big ticket items, where traditionally the best deals for those were in store. According to Adobe Analytics, items such as appliances, furniture and bulkier electronics purchased on a smartphone was up 8.5 percent from 2017. It wasn’t just Black Friday, as sales on Thanksgiving day totaled $3.7 billion, making it the fastest growing e-commerce day in history.

Online shopping appears to have reached a new high altogether this holiday season. With record sales already for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, Adobe Analytics expects a record in sales on Small Business Saturday as well. Whether it’s the ease one has when shopping on their smartphone, at their own convenience, avoiding large crowds, or simply just the best deals being accessible online, it looks like this shift to online shopping on Black Friday might be here to stay. Then again, it could just be people finally having a reason to avoid this:

Video of Black Friday Chaos Compilations

Via CNBC