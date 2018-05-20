Abandoned Mattress On I-35E Caused A Semi To Catch Fire

On Saturday afternoon, an abandoned mattress left in the middle of I-35E, Northbound, got stuck under a semi truck, causing a large fire.

Fire and Rescue reports that motorists alerted the driver of the semi to the mattress. The driver reportedly pulled over and attempted to remove the mattress. Before he could, the semi reportedly caught fire and spread through the entire truck.

No one was hurt in the fire, but officials were forced to shut down the entire highway for hours. The fire was eventually put out and I-35E reopened later that night, a little before 10pm.

Via NBC DFW