Aaron Carter Is Expecting His First Child

Aaron Carter definitely has something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

E News! confirmed that the singer is expecting his first child with girlfriend Lina Valentina

Carter hinted at the big news on Twitter, “I'm in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally, I finally bought my first home and I'm going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting..."

They’re not. I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home -- and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting... -------- https://t.co/0IKfXtveYW — MY ALBUM IS OUT NOW!! (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018

Last year things weren’t looking so good for Carter, he broke up with his previous girlfriend Madison Parker and was sent to a treatment center to focus on his wellness.

Everything seems to be going well for the “That's How I Beat Shaq” singer, earlier this year Carter released a new album titled LøVë, his first since 2002. In September he revealed on social media that he was dating Lina.

Congrats to the happy couple.