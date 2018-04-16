800 Mariachis in South Texas May Have Set a World Record

Texas may have taken the world record for most mariachis to perform simultaneously away from Mexico.

No hard feelings Mexico. Over the weekend Robstown Texas, just outside of Corpus Christi, hosted their annual mariachi festival. This time they were out to set a world record of the most mariachis preforming all at the same time. Over 40 mariachi ensembles were invited to participate in the event.

Having everybody at the event wasn't all they needed to beat the record. All musicians participating need to be in full mariachi garb. They even had sombreros donated to make sure everybody had one. The ages of people participating were from elementary school age and above. The group sang, "Las Mañanitas," a traditional Mexican birthday song, and "Volver, Volver," by Vicente Fernández. Over 800 people played together.

The festival did not yet officially break a record, as paperwork still needed to be verified. You can check a clip from the event below.

More than 800 #Texas mariachis came to Robstown to break the @GWR (Guinness World Record) for most mariachis performing simultaneously. The groups sang Las Mañanitas & "Volver, Volver," by @_VicenteFdez. Story: https://t.co/UKcjWUNVXc pic.twitter.com/p5GT5ONoWQ — Beatriz Alvarado (@CallerBetty) April 15, 2018

Via: Caller Times