This 7-Year-Olds Rendition Of The National Anthem Is Jaw Dropping

We’ve heard every type of recording artist sing the national anthem and nail it and also butcher it, but this little girl set a new bar for anyone performing the national anthem.

7-year-old Malea Emma won a contest to perform the National Anthem before the LA Galaxies soccer game over the weekend. No wonder Malea won the contest because she knocked it out of the park. She hits all the notes just right.

Malea's performance has since gone viral and has been seen over 1 million times on Twitter. You think she's available for the super bowl?

Check it out below.

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best ---- national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

Via: Mashable