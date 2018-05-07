7-Eleven Microwave Blew Up After Urine Sample was Placed Inside

Some of the most random things happen in gas stations.

A 7-Eleven in Aurora Colorado, had a microwave blow up after a woman heated up a cup of urine. According to police the store clerk heard a loud bang and saw a woman take a container out of the microwave. The clerk told police that she wiped a yellow liquid that smelled like urine, onto the floor then walked out of the store.

Police were able to locate the woman, 26-year-old Angelique Sanchez, at a clinic in the area. She planned on taking a urine test there for a future employer.

Sanchez was issued a summons for damages to the property.

Via: CBS DFW