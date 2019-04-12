store

60 Year Old Fire Captain Arrested After Naked Dare From His 29 Year Old Girlfriend

April 12, 2019
Most people love the thrill of a good dare.  But if you're in your 60's and that dare involves you being naked in public, it's probably not a great idea.  

Last week, a 60 year old fire captain John Walsh was arrested for disorderly conduct after his 29 year old girlfriend dared him to walk naked into a 7-Eleven.

Apparently he walked naked into the 7-Eleven, bought a diet coke, and left.  The store clerk working that day said she was "horrified" to see the man in the buff as he walked up to the counter "with a smile on his face".  

“It’s not funny at all. In fact, it’s very scary when you have someone come in, completely naked in the middle of the day,” said the 7-Eleven employee, who did not want to be identified. “He was extremely comfortable in the store, handed me the Coke, and smiled, never said anything. It’s absolutely the worst thing that ever occurred in my life. I really think this man should have to register as a sex offender. What he did is horrible. What his girlfriend did was horrible, and she should be charged as well.”

When questioned by police how these events came to pass, Walsh's girlfriend said she had dared him to walk into the store naked because he claimed it was legal in Rhode Island.   

-story via whdh.com

 

 

