6 Year Old Who Made Macaroni Necklace For Meghan Markle Now Taking Orders On His Jewelry Around The World

When it comes to style Meghan Markle has got you covered. That’s why this season; the hot new item people are flocking to, after it was worn by the princess is a handmade macaroni necklace. Made by newly famed designer, six year old Gavin Hazelwood, the item is quickly flying off shelves.

Joking aside, it was just last week that six year old Gavin Hazelwood of Melbourne gave the princess a handmade necklace made of dinosaur shaped macaroni that he painted gold. Megan Markle immediately put the gift on, while on her Royal Tour after meeting the young boy while greeting fans.

Gavin is now becoming a viral sensation, as his parents set up a website for him to sell more necklaces. Even more shocking, after his work was worn by the princess, orders have been flying in. For $20 you can buy your own custom necklace with gold painted dinosaur macaroni. Since setting up the website, Gavin has already received orders from the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

According to his mother, Gavin claimed to be feeling sick, in order to stay home from school and make the necklace in hopes of getting it to the princess. The plan worked as upon getting the chance to meet Meghan Markle, Gavin was able to give her his handmade gift.

Gavin woke up “with a cough” so had to stay home from school today. He whipped together a necklace for Meghan, painted it gold and hopes to give it to her soon. @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/Y3y3OZjjRK — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) October 17, 2018

While his popularity has been sky rocketing over the last week, Gavin says he plans to donate the money he earns to a stillborn research charity. If you are trying to be a trendsetter this season, the first thing to do is buy one of these custom necklaces, before it’s too late!

