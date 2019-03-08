Mom Finds Vibrators On Sale Next To The Children’s Toys While Shopping

Well that’s not supposed to be there.

A mom in the UK is very upset with her local discount store. While shopping up and down the aisles, Jana Bardsley-Smith saw something that probably shouldn’t be on the shelves.

The 52-year-old mom says, between the ‘Finding Nemo’ bath towels and slinkies were dozens of Bonkin’ Bunny Vibrators. The mom of two told SWNS “I was amused at first, but then I realized I found it annoying. It’s not something you want to see at eye level when you are out shopping. There is a place and a time to be selling or buying things like that.”

Bardsley-Smith bashed the UK discount store ‘Poundland’ for being insensitive. “There are a lot of families in the area. I wouldn’t want my child to ask what it is. Thankfully I was on my own when I was out shopping.”

When the store was asked about the adult toys being visible for all to see, a spokesperson said that the vibrators were right where they should be behind the counter, out of reach from kids, on their "multi-price shelf". "Err, we're bemused. Our Bonkin Bunny is precisely where it should be - behind the till out of reach."

The store says that they require you to show your ID when attempting to purchase this item.

Maybe the mom is right, keep it in the back of the store.

Via: Mirror UK