Fort Worth Hospital Delivers 48 babies in 41 Hours

Last week the Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth had a full house when 48 babies were born in less than two days.

CBS DFW reports that most babies are born in the months of July, August, and September, but that still doesn't explain this strange coincidence.

All the craziness started on 26th and continued for 41 hours. Some think the full moon we had last week played a big role in this baby boom. OB-GYN Dr. Jamie Erwin tells CBS DFW, “There’s always talk about the full moon, we definitely had a big full moon this week. Maybe there is something to that as well, maybe not. But it’s always a busy time of the year.”

Nursing director Michelle Stemley, says that they were fully prepared for this and that extra staff was called in, along with pizza for everyone. Just days after, that very same hospital was ready to deliver more babies.