35 People Across Multiple States Now Sick With Salmonella From Eggs

35 people are now sick from salmonella contaminated eggs across multiple states the CDC has reported.

Apparently the tainted eggs came from Rose Acre Farms' Hyde County farm in North Carolina and sold under several brand names including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms, and Sunups. There were eggs that were also sold to restaurants.

So far no one has died but at least 11 patients have been put into hospitals.

People that have gotten sick live in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. So luckily no one from Texas(yet).

The CDC are suggesting to throw the eggs away and then sanitize where they were sitting in your refrigerator.

-source via fox4news.com