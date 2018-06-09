32-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Bonnaroo Camp Ground

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call at the Bonnaroo Music Festival's campground at about 10:30 a.m on Friday.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lucky Knott said upon arriving deputies discovered the body of Michael Donivan Craddock, Jr., 32 inside a vehicle at the campground. Officials do not suspect that foul play was involved, and have sent the body to the medical examiners office in Nashville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

First responders are advising festival attendees to stay hydrated and drink lots of water. Knott said in a statement that "The temperature is 90 with a heat index of 99. We can't stress it enough that concert goers to drink a lot of water. Staying hydrated will save your life."

This is the first death at the Bonnaroo Music Festival since 2015 when a 47-year-old man died after collapsing due to a pre-existing cardiac issue. Bonnaroo kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday with performances by Eminem, The Killers, Muse and more.

Via: Billboard