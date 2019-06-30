Man Quits His Job Using A Condolences Card

Everyone has thought about how they would quit their job if given the opportunity. Some think of leaving in a blaze of glory, confronting coworkers on their way out, but some just want a good laugh out of the unfortunate situation. That’s exactly what happened recently when a 22 year old decided to quit his job using a condolences card.

one of our team members handed in their notice like this ------ pic.twitter.com/tqc9Hn6ODE — h. (@bitchitshan) June 27, 2019

Sam Baines was working at a call center in the U.K., but when it came time to go back to school he wanted to leave on a high note. According to Baines, “We are a really close team and have a fantastic manager, so we're always joking around and having fun.” After Baines let his boss know he was leaving with a condolences card, a coworker shared the note on twitter, and it quickly went viral, prompting others to share their own quitting stories.

I took it just a bit further. pic.twitter.com/jW74isf4Hj — James R. (@1jamesbianco) June 27, 2019

My coworker quit like this lmao pic.twitter.com/S57YVzqbbJ — John Hecker ---- (@thejohnhecker) June 28, 2019

I know someone who did exact same thing , exact same card -- pic.twitter.com/2W8xyFiXC4 — Evenstar -- (@HappyHare90) June 27, 2019

It seems plenty of people have experienced leaving in their own unique way. Luckily for Sam Baines, he left on good terms and everyone was happy. “I knew my boss would find it funny, so I wasn't worried about how they'd take it,” said Baines. It seems the joke route is clearly the way to go when quitting.

