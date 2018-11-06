1THING: Edible Food Packaging is in the Works!

Plastic has become a Big Enemy of the Environment since it's used in abundance and appears in our oceans and landfills all over the world. Not only is it littered everywhere, but plastic essentially never biodegrades and just breaks down into smaller pieces that often end up in animals' bellies.

We need to reduce our plastic use, especially single use plastic containers and wraps. Scientist Yanyum Zhao from Oregon State University is working with the development of edible food packaging and edible coating for fruits and vegetables.

Her goals are to reduce plastic waste and keep food fresher longer. Her 1THING is a huge achievement that would be extremely helpful for all living on Mama Earth. Here's how it's going ...