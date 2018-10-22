This Food Court Tetris Tournament Might Be The Wildest And Nerdiest Thing Ever

Move over Quakecon and League of Legends, because we may have just found our new favorite video game tournament.

The Classic Tetris World Championship!

The tournament started in Los Angeles, but now is held every year in Portland, Oregon. Jonas Neubauer was the current and 7x world champion, until this weekend.

Jonas was beaten by 16 year old Tetris prodigy Joseph Saelee to become the new king of classic Tetris. Saelee beat Neubauer 3-0 for the top spot in a 32-bracket seeded tournament.

-story via eurogamer.net