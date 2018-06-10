12 Ways to Make the Most of Great Outdoors Month

June is Great Outdoors Month, a reminder that there is so much to enjoy and appreciate in the natural environment- across the country or just outside your door. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lists a few ideas to help you stay safe and make the most of your time outdoors!

1. Protect yourself outdoors

Know your air quality. Check the Air Quality Index so you can plan when to limit or avoid working or playing outdoors on days with poor air quality.

Kids! Try the Air Quality Game Show!

2. Avoid overexposure to UV rays

Check the UV Index to find days when you want to avoid overexposure to damaging sun ultraviolet rays. Then, do things to protect yourself like seeking shade, and using sunblock that has a protection level of at least SPF 15.

3. Check your beach water quality

Contact the state office where your beach is located for any water quality advisories.

Kids! Choose your adventure and check out healthy fish to eat!

4. Protect the environment outdoors

Don’t top off! On hot days, refuel your vehicle in the cooler parts of the day and don’t top off to avoid spilling fuel, which contributes to smog.

5. Reduce waste on your vacation

Find out what you can do before you leave home and when you are on the road.

6. Find ways to “greenscape” your yard

Not everyone gets to spend their summer vacation in a hammock…

7. Be smart outdoors with fire

Get some easy reminders because Only You Can Prevent Wildfires.

8. Help prevent invasive species

Learn how you can help our native ecosystems when you travel – and when you come home.

9. Get outdoors!

America’s National Parks, Monuments, and other historic places preserve some of the nation’s finest examples of the natural environment.

You don’t need much more than a pair of sturdy shoes to explore the parks and trails in your community. Challenge your family to get outside and walk, hike, or jog for 60 minutes. Add in a scavenger hunt, relay race, or other game, to make a long walk into an interactive journey. Click here to find a state park near you.

10. Consider biking

Biking to work can improve your health save you money. As an added bonus, it'll aslo help you protect the environment by using less energy and fuel to get somewhere.

Cycling boosts cardiovascular fitness and can be enjoyed by the entire family. Rent or use your own bicycle to explore your city in a whole new way! Click here to find a bike shop or instructor in your area.

11. Explore the galaxy

On June 23rd, spend a night under the stars as part of Great American Campout Day.

12. Make a splash!

Whether your nearest body of water is salty or fresh, you can get a great workout by trying a new sport like paddling (canoe or kayak), surfing, or swimming. Be sure to follow these water safety guidelines when your family is near water.

For any of these activities, make sure to pack water, healthy snacks, sunscreen, and a healthy dose of curiosity!