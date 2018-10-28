Here Are 12 Places In DFW To Get A Discount With Your 'I Voted' Sticker

It's your civic duty to vote. But it is kind of nice when there are perks that go with it!

Yet again, our pal Tiney Ricciardi from GuideLive has done some stellar sleuth work: she's discovered all of the best places to get discounts with your "I Voted" sticker.

Here's the list (and, yes, some include discounts on alcohol!):

Billy Can Can: 10% off your dining bill (alcohol not included); 10/22-11/2 & 11/6

BrainDead Brewing: second beer costs $2; 11/6

Flying Fish: 10% off your bill in Addison, Arlington, Dallas (two locations), Fort Worth, Garland and Plano; 10/22-11/2 & 11/6

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium: save 10% on your bill in Addison, Garland and Fort Worth; 10/22-11/2 & 11/6

Libertine Bar: 10% off your bill; 10/22-11/6

Luxury on Lovers: 10% off all services (medical procedures not included); 10/22-11/2 & 11/6

Meddlesome Moth: 10% discount on bill; 10/22-11/2 & 11/6

Mudhen Meat and Greens: 10% off your bill; 10/22-11/2 & 11/6

Noble Rey Brewing Co.: buy one, get the second half-off; $1 beer discount at watch party on election night; 10/22-11/2 & 11/6

On Tap: $1 off any pint on election day; starts at 11am

Rodeo Goat: 10% off bill in Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano; 10/22-11/2 & 11/6

Zyn22: 10% discount on all class packages in Dallas (two locations), Fort Worth and Southlake

Source: GuideLive

