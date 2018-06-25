100.3 JACK-FM Wants You To Play Big On A Walt Disney World Vacation Starting July 2nd

Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World® Resort opens on June 30 and you could be one of the first to play big on a Toy Story Land vacation from 100.3 JACK-FM!

Discover what it's like to be shrunk to the size of a toy in Andy's backyard. Twist & turn on Slinky Dog Dash, a crazy family coaster that stretches throughout the land. Climb into the new Alien Swirling Saucers for a spin through space – and look for the Claw! Larger than-life fun also awaits. Buckle up your space ranger utility belt and get ready for the biggest play date of all time.

You can sign up starting Monday, July 2nd for your chance to win!